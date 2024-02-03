Streakk Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $392,081.52 (STKK)

Streakk (STKK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. Streakk has a total market cap of $392,081.52 and approximately $48,232.77 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Streakk has traded 13% higher against the dollar. One Streakk token can now be purchased for $0.0392 or 0.00000091 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Streakk Profile

Streakk launched on May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Streakk is www.streakk.io. The official message board for Streakk is medium.com/@streakkofficial.

Streakk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 0.03832153 USD and is down -1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $31,755.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streakk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streakk using one of the exchanges listed above.

