Strike Price Reaches $11.58 on Exchanges (STRK)

Strike (STRK) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. Strike has a total market capitalization of $51.20 million and approximately $959,513.47 worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Strike has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. One Strike token can now be purchased for approximately $11.58 or 0.00026926 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Strike alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike was first traded on March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,422,999 tokens. The official website for Strike is strike.org. Strike’s official message board is medium.com/strikefinance. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Strike

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable-based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and for borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Strike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.