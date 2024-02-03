Substratum (SUB) Market Cap Hits $115,062.32

Substratum (SUB) traded 25.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Substratum has a market capitalization of $115,062.32 and approximately $0.47 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 45.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004736 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00016431 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00017465 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,957.05 or 0.99994665 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00011192 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.82 or 0.00174175 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00024096 USD and is down -0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $89.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

