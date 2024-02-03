Swiss National Bank Cuts Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 118,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Booking were worth $366,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,850.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,555.62.

Booking Price Performance

BKNG stock traded up $2.94 on Friday, hitting $3,561.39. 197,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,985. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,331.23 and a twelve month high of $3,669.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3,433.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,173.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $53.03 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total value of $2,620,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,888 shares in the company, valued at $121,888,554.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,767 shares of company stock worth $12,257,819 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.