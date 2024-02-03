Swiss National Bank Cuts Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 41,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.32% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $285,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 80,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 100.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,513,000 after acquiring an additional 18,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

REGN traded down $12.60 on Friday, hitting $945.18. 752,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,120. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $684.80 and a twelve month high of $973.99. The company has a market cap of $102.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $886.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $833.22.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.96 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $959.00, for a total transaction of $793,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,338. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $959.00, for a total transaction of $793,093.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,338. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.30, for a total transaction of $81,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,076,733.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,911 shares of company stock valued at $8,884,428 in the last three months. 8.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

REGN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,076.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $950.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $850.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $925.52.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

