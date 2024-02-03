Swiss National Bank Has $1.39 Billion Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,595,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322,000 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 1.1% of Swiss National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Swiss National Bank owned 0.27% of Eli Lilly and Company worth $1,394,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 688.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,205,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,111,568,000 after purchasing an additional 338,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $630.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $727.00 to $822.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $589.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total value of $50,920,804.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,333,810 shares in the company, valued at $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total transaction of $50,920,804.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,333,810 shares in the company, valued at $64,375,262,246.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,725 shares of company stock worth $125,637,294 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 1.1 %

LLY traded up $7.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $667.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,019,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,492,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $309.20 and a 12 month high of $672.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $606.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $570.99. The company has a market cap of $633.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.95, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.88%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.