Swiss National Bank Has $319.71 Million Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,328,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 167,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.32% of Automatic Data Processing worth $319,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth approximately $722,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.2% during the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 45,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.6% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 46,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth approximately $919,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $352,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,510,498.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.17.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $1.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $248.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,223,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,670. The stock has a market cap of $102.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.80. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $201.46 and a one year high of $256.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 95.22% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.19%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

