Swiss National Bank Has $460.31 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 900,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 112,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.32% of Intuit worth $460,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 9,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth $1,208,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,442,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of INTU stock traded up $6.72 on Friday, reaching $639.58. 1,287,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,591. The company has a market cap of $179.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.90, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $608.06 and a 200-day moving average of $549.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $384.05 and a one year high of $654.02.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Intuit from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $642.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.67.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total value of $8,708,981.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,497,688. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total transaction of $8,708,981.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,497,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,815 shares of company stock valued at $71,849,903 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

