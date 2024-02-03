Swiss National Bank Has $559.39 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,254,708 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 246,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $559,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in Danaher by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,248,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,346,000 after buying an additional 20,320 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Stock Up 0.5 %

DHR stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $246.33. 2,819,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,198,265. The firm has a market cap of $182.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $248.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $228.78 and its 200 day moving average is $232.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Barclays cut Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet raised Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.00.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

