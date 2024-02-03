Swiss National Bank Has $750.26 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,427,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546,500 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 0.6% of Swiss National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Swiss National Bank owned 0.32% of PepsiCo worth $750,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Channel Wealth LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Invst LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Store Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.97. 5,307,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,862,565. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 84.33%.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on PEP. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.79.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PepsiCo

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.