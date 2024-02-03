Swiss National Bank Has $840.24 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,161,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,003,600 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 0.7% of Swiss National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.32% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $840,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,394.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,394.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $6,420,395.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,346.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,598 shares of company stock worth $11,236,178. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.41. 10,175,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,465,658. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.14 and a 12-month high of $127.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.83. The firm has a market cap of $320.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 902.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $14.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,200.00%.

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.30.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

