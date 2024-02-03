Swiss National Bank Has $984.01 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,835,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 664,955 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 0.8% of Swiss National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $984,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 247.8% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Scotiabank cut shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

Shares of CVX traded up $4.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $152.24. 12,839,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,881,872. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $174.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $287.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.74.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s payout ratio is 44.84%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

