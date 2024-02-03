Swiss National Bank Lowers Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,838,200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 217,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.30% of Boeing worth $352,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,921 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,049,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Boeing by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 143,670 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,539,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,395 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Edward Jones cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.63.

Boeing Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $209.38. 6,275,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,600,770. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $176.25 and a 1 year high of $267.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $234.10 and a 200 day moving average of $217.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.75) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

