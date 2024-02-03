Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,522,098 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,646,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.32% of Verizon Communications worth $438,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 6,621 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 542,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,712 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 21,708 shares during the last quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,131 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 28,835 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 116,780 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,785,000 after buying an additional 16,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.62.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE VZ traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $42.13. 21,548,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,436,148. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $43.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.43.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.38%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Articles

