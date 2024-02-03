Swiss National Bank Sells 155,300 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,282,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 155,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Eaton were worth $273,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eaton by 3.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Eaton by 74.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 43,381 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Eaton by 0.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Eaton by 9.1% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter worth about $1,188,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $5.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $270.10. 3,172,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,526,464. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $155.38 and a 52 week high of $271.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $107.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $238.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.06.

Insider Activity

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ETN

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.