Swiss National Bank Sells 1,648,600 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,415,900 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,648,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.32% of Intel worth $476,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.8% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 275,743 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $404,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 35.5% during the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 57,153 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 14,971 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the third quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 440,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $15,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,053,625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Down 1.8 %

INTC stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.60. 53,683,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,606,280. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.71. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.02.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.21%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intel from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.48.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

