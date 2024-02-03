Swiss National Bank Sells 2,227,700 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,158,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,227,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.32% of Pfizer worth $602,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Down 1.3 %

PFE traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.93. 51,718,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,994,164. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.76 and a 12-month high of $44.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.44 and a 200 day moving average of $31.78. The firm has a market cap of $152.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 466.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

