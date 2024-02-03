Swiss National Bank Sells 252,000 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,028,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 252,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.32% of Accenture worth $623,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Accenture by 3.5% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 29,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,999,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter worth $139,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 9.2% in the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 34,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter worth $645,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its holdings in Accenture by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 60,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,537,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $369.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.63.

Accenture Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $372.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,590,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,196. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $349.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $326.32. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $375.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. Accenture’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.77, for a total value of $316,376.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,862,494.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.77, for a total value of $316,376.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,862,494.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.83, for a total transaction of $1,611,139.39. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,937,824.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,995 shares of company stock valued at $8,422,830 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.