Swiss National Bank Sells 357,500 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,919,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 357,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $464,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $464,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.0% during the third quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.6% during the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.95.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $159.20. 4,922,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,594,127. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $188.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.29.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.65%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,319.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

