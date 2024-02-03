Swiss National Bank Sells 443,700 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,583,200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 443,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $397,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $338,027,000 after purchasing an additional 245,335 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 23.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 30.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $52,378,000 after purchasing an additional 79,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.69. 10,442,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,377,313. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.42. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $157.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.38.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QCOM. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $124,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,198 shares of company stock valued at $3,077,790. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

