Swiss National Bank Trims Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,884,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 269,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.33% of Lowe’s Companies worth $391,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Invst LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $0.74 on Friday, reaching $219.49. 3,305,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,455,345. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $237.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $215.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.04.

Read Our Latest Report on LOW

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.