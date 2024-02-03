Tezos Price Tops $0.99 on Top Exchanges (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002304 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Tezos has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. Tezos has a market cap of $961.00 million and $15.95 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tezos alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001484 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001291 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000817 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tezos Profile

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 990,645,285 coins and its circulating supply is 969,759,619 coins. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.