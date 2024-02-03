The New America High Income Fund Inc. (HYB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on February 29th

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.
The New America High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years.
The New America High Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE HYB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.35. 36,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,763. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.78. The New America High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $7.41.
Institutional Trading of The New America High Income Fund
The New America High Income Fund Company Profile
The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than The New America High Income Fund
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for The New America High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New America High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.