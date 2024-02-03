The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

The New America High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of The New America High Income Fund stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,763. The New America High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $7.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.07 and a 200 day moving average of $6.78.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HYB. Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 203.5% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 122,569 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 82,190 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $595,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $498,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $192,000. 27.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

