Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Down 3.5% Over Last Week

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $269.27 million and $1.91 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0418 or 0.00000097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 3.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00083228 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00029392 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00021082 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006454 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006426 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001282 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,437,258,118 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

