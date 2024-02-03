Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Trading 3.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $269.07 million and $2.02 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0418 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.22 or 0.00084115 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00030284 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00021247 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006590 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006578 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,436,804,181 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.