Threshold Hits One Day Volume of $6.22 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. Threshold has a market cap of $251.69 million and approximately $6.22 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Threshold token can currently be bought for about $0.0252 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Threshold has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Threshold Profile

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,591,895,882.394596 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02538559 USD and is up 0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 110 active market(s) with $7,161,396.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

