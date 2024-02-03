Toncoin (TON) Price Tops $2.06

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 3rd. During the last week, Toncoin has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for $2.06 or 0.00004776 BTC on popular exchanges. Toncoin has a total market cap of $7.02 billion and $18.49 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00016681 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00017238 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,030.80 or 0.99996421 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00011082 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.69 or 0.00175892 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003429 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,102,276,283 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,102,257,751.36499 with 3,457,969,191.5815883 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.04783292 USD and is down -1.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 198 active market(s) with $23,688,416.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

