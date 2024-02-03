Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.850-10.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 10.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.7 billion-$15.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.0 billion. Tractor Supply also updated its FY24 guidance to $9.85-10.50 EPS.
Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $232.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,916,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,081. The company has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $185.00 and a 1-year high of $251.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.31.
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Tractor Supply Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $237.40.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Tractor Supply
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tractor Supply
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,565,000 after acquiring an additional 8,129 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.
About Tractor Supply
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tractor Supply
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.