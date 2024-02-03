Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.850-10.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 10.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.7 billion-$15.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.0 billion. Tractor Supply also updated its FY24 guidance to $9.85-10.50 EPS.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $232.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,916,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,081. The company has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $185.00 and a 1-year high of $251.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.31.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.83%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $237.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tractor Supply

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,565,000 after acquiring an additional 8,129 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Stories

