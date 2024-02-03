Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.85-10.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.70-15.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.03 billion. Tractor Supply also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.850-10.500 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Tractor Supply from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Tractor Supply from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $237.40.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ TSCO traded down $1.96 on Friday, reaching $232.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,916,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,081. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.50. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $185.00 and a 1-year high of $251.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $217.95 and its 200-day moving average is $212.31.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

(Get Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.