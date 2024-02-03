Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.78

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.78 and traded as high as $8.70. Travelzoo shares last traded at $8.53, with a volume of 98,684 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Travelzoo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 5th.

Get Travelzoo alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Travelzoo

Travelzoo Trading Down 3.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.38 and a 200 day moving average of $7.77. The company has a market capitalization of $115.11 million, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.70.

In related news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 80,000 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $800,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,458,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,642,608.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 630,000 shares of company stock worth $5,661,100. 57.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TZOO. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Travelzoo by 2,055.1% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 204,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 195,239 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Travelzoo by 30.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 118,300 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Travelzoo in the second quarter worth about $651,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Travelzoo by 22.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 69,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Travelzoo by 16.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 411,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 56,741 shares during the last quarter. 21.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Travelzoo

(Get Free Report)

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that engages in the provision of travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses worldwide. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter, standalone Travelzoo emails, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.