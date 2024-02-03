Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Announces Earnings Results

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $14.68 million during the quarter.

Trinity Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRIB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,209,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,345. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.60. Trinity Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $1.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinity Biotech

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech in the second quarter worth about $106,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% during the first quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 374,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Trinity Biotech by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trinity Biotech in a report on Saturday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Trinity Biotech

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

