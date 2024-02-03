Ultra Price Down 10.9% Over Last 7 Days (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $57.50 million and $1.25 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000371 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ultra has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,021.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $241.79 or 0.00561642 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.67 or 0.00168802 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00019852 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00021190 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000277 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 360,188,328 tokens. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 360,188,327.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.16517107 USD and is down -0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $1,000,455.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

