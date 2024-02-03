Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,573 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,532. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $248.33. 1,994,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,422,037. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.81. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $249.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.79.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.67.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

