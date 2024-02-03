Uniswap Price Reaches $6.07 on Major Exchanges (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for $6.07 or 0.00014145 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. Uniswap has a total market cap of $3.63 billion and $55.84 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.64 or 0.00159936 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00009361 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000334 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000101 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,187,016 tokens. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Uniswap Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

