UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Fosun International Ltd

Fosun International Ltd lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 29.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,229 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 0.6% of Fosun International Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 42,045 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $20,209,000 after acquiring an additional 8,144 shares during the period. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Blue Chip Partners LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 49,995 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,030,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on UNH. UBS Group raised UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $520.00 to $640.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $584.00 to $581.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $596.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $575.79.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $3.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $510.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,804,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,599,278. The company has a market capitalization of $471.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $528.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $517.39. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.68 and a 12-month high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $94.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at $349,788,255.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

