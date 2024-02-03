UNIUM (UNM) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $21.54 Million

UNIUM (UNM) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. During the last week, UNIUM has traded 21.2% lower against the US dollar. UNIUM has a total market cap of $21.54 million and approximately $37,766.75 worth of UNIUM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNIUM token can now be bought for $9.62 or 0.00022303 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About UNIUM

UNIUM’s launch date was October 23rd, 2021. UNIUM’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,240,000 tokens. The Reddit community for UNIUM is https://reddit.com/r/unium_nft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. UNIUM’s official website is klaytn.unium.finance. The official message board for UNIUM is medium.com/@unium.nft. UNIUM’s official Twitter account is @unium_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UNIUM

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIUM (UNM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNIUM has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNIUM is 9.61812319 USD and is down -1.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $28,932.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klaytn.unium.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIUM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNIUM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNIUM using one of the exchanges listed above.

