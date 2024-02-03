UnlimitedIP Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $16.40 Million (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (UIP) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 3rd. During the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. UnlimitedIP has a total market capitalization of $16.40 million and approximately $437.15 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UnlimitedIP coin can now be purchased for about $0.0098 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UnlimitedIP Coin Profile

UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,679,985,525 coins. UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.uip.group.

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Unlimited (BTCU) is a cryptocurrency . Bitcoin Unlimited has a current supply of 2,839,985,525.01 with 1,679,985,525.0099177 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Unlimited is 0.00962806 USD and is up 0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $505.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.uip.group.”

