UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Price Hits $4.03 on Top Exchanges

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. UNUS SED LEO has a market cap of $3.74 billion and approximately $3.84 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be bought for about $4.03 or 0.00009384 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.08 or 0.00158610 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 927,690,675 tokens. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 927,701,095.9 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 4.02944797 USD and is up 0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $1,002,798.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.