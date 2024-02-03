Values First Advisors Inc. Acquires 367 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Prologis by 10.6% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,452,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,188,000 after acquiring an additional 235,587 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 10.6% in the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the third quarter valued at approximately $185,164,000. Austin Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 22.9% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

In other news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLD traded down $1.19 on Friday, reaching $129.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,194,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,000,312. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.63 and its 200 day moving average is $119.60. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.64 and a 52-week high of $137.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 105.78%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

