Values First Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

In other news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $745,487.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.69.

Waste Connections Stock Down 0.2 %

Waste Connections stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $158.06. The stock had a trading volume of 763,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,772. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.67. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.12 and a 12-month high of $158.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Articles

