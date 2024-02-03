Values First Advisors Inc. Has $671,000 Stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Values First Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 2.2% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in MongoDB by 1.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.4% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 3.5% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 4.8% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on MongoDB from $445.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded MongoDB from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on MongoDB in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on MongoDB from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $429.50.

MongoDB Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDB traded up $26.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $436.01. 1,959,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,230. The business’s 50-day moving average is $403.38 and its 200-day moving average is $381.58. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.59 and a twelve month high of $442.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.45. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 20.64% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $432.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.23) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 100,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $37,687,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,316,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 100,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $37,687,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,177 shares in the company, valued at $80,316,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.30, for a total value of $730,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,189,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,399,782.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,277 shares of company stock valued at $55,549,581. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

