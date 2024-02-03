Values First Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 14.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in DoubleVerify by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in DoubleVerify by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in DoubleVerify by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in DoubleVerify by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.32.

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DV traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,441,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,969. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.07, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.16. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.42 and a 12-month high of $42.51.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.06). DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $28,102.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 133,436 shares in the company, valued at $4,999,846.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other DoubleVerify news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $28,102.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 133,436 shares in the company, valued at $4,999,846.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $345,845.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,414.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,729 shares of company stock worth $1,163,542. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Profile

(Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Featured Stories

