Values First Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

Values First Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,714 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DLocal were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DLocal in the third quarter worth about $363,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its position in DLocal by 61.8% during the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 47,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 18,242 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in DLocal during the third quarter worth approximately $15,093,000. Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its position in DLocal by 30.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 52,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 12,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in DLocal during the second quarter worth approximately $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLO traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.50. The company had a trading volume of 539,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,694. DLocal Limited has a twelve month low of $9.04 and a twelve month high of $24.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.78.

DLocal ( NASDAQ:DLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. DLocal had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $163.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.05 million. On average, research analysts predict that DLocal Limited will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

DLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded DLocal from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays upgraded DLocal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of DLocal in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DLocal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.15.

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

