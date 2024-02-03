Values First Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.20 Million Investment in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,000. Values First Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MIRM. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 186.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Lara Longpre sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $28,572.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,951,322.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 5,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $146,008.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,086,803.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lara Longpre sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $28,572.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,951,322.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,399 shares of company stock worth $329,102 in the last three months. 24.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on MIRM. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.13.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MIRM stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.52. The stock had a trading volume of 557,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,614. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.81 and a 12-month high of $35.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.91.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $47.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.31 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.52% and a negative net margin of 113.45%. On average, analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

Further Reading

