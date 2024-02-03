Values First Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 32,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TOST. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Toast in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Toast in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Toast by 277.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Toast by 8,181.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 60.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Toast

In related news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 224,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $4,131,413.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 160,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,945,445.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 390,856 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $6,671,911.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 224,900 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $4,131,413.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 160,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,945,445.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 694,286 shares of company stock valued at $12,047,357. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TOST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Toast from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Toast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Toast from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.65.

Toast Stock Up 0.6 %

Toast stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,356,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,050,523. Toast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.49.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Toast had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Toast

(Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

