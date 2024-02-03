Values First Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,315 Shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)

Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 404,530 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the quarter. VAALCO Energy accounts for about 1.1% of Values First Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Values First Advisors Inc. owned about 0.38% of VAALCO Energy worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EGY. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 155,183 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 130.0% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 56.9% in the third quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 80,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 491.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 59,169 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 49,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in VAALCO Energy by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,245,518 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 12,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of VAALCO Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

VAALCO Energy Stock Performance

NYSE EGY traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $4.14. 741,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.48 and its 200 day moving average is $4.41. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $5.22. The company has a market capitalization of $435.36 million, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.26.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $116.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.15 million. Research analysts anticipate that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About VAALCO Energy

(Free Report)

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.