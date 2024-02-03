Values First Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Values First Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TECH. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 382.9% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,153,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $592,919,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672,587 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Bio-Techne by 1,300.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,982,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769,642 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Techne in the second quarter worth approximately $188,929,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,489,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Bio-Techne by 330.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,767,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Bio-Techne Stock Down 3.7 %

Bio-Techne stock traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,745,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,475. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.79 and a fifty-two week high of $89.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.64.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). Bio-Techne had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $276.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.81 million. On average, research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TECH shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Bio-Techne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stephens lowered their price target on Bio-Techne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Bio-Techne from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.