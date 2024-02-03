Values First Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Values First Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. The Ensign Group accounts for about 1.7% of Values First Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $2,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in The Ensign Group in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Ensign Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 117.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group Price Performance

Shares of ENSG traded up $5.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.78. 620,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,211. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a one year low of $85.50 and a one year high of $122.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.89 and a 200 day moving average of $102.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.95.

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6.56%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Ensign Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENSG

The Ensign Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.