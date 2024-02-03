Values First Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Values First Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,459 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cognex by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,207,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $852,631,000 after acquiring an additional 87,789 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cognex by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,895,177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $658,855,000 after acquiring an additional 180,188 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cognex by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,778,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $445,842,000 after acquiring an additional 45,764 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Cognex by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,294,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $249,423,000 after acquiring an additional 151,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cognex by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,891,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $230,434,000 after acquiring an additional 526,196 shares during the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Cognex from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Cognex from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Cognex from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Cognex from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Cognex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.79. The company had a trading volume of 939,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,796. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 1.49. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $34.28 and a 12-month high of $59.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.94.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $197.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.30 million. Cognex had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 8.90%. Research analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

